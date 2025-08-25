Tragic Collision: Nine Dead as Truck Hits Pilgrims’ Tractor-Trolley in UP
A truck collided with a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, killing nine and injuring 42. The deceased included minors. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered condolences and announced financial aid for victims. Authorities have impounded the truck. The use of tractor-trolleys for passenger transport is banned in the region.
Nine people lost their lives and 42 were injured in a tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, where a truck rammed into a tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims. The collision occurred on the Bulandshahr-Aligarh border, leading to the vehicle overturning, confirmed Senior Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dinesh Kumar Singh.
Among the deceased were two minors, while 12 of those injured were under 18 years of age. The incident has prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to express his condolences and announce an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.
The police have taken legal action against the truck, registered in Haryana, which has been impounded. Despite emergency response, one more victim succumbed, bringing the toll to nine. This highlights the risks of using modified tractor-trolleys, which are officially banned for passenger transport in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
