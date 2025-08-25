JK Cement Ltd Greenlights Mega Expansion with Rs 4,805 Crore Investment
JK Cement Ltd has approved a Rs 4,805 crore investment for expanding its cement production. This includes establishing a new cement line of 7 MnTPA, a clinker unit in Rajasthan, and split grinding units in Rajasthan and Punjab. This expansion follows a recent acquisition of Saifco Cements.
In a strategic move to enhance its production capabilities, JK Cement Ltd has announced a significant investment of Rs 4,805 crore. The board has greenlit the establishment of a new cement production line with a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA).
Key to this expansion is a clinkerisation unit with a capacity of 4 MnTPA alongside a cement grinding unit of 3 MnTPA, to be situated in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Additionally, the company plans to set up two split grinding units, each with a capacity of 2 MnTPA, located in Rajasthan and Punjab.
This decision comes on the heels of JK Cement's recent acquisition of a majority stake in Saifco Cements, positioning it to potentially increase its grey cement capacity, already standing at 25.2 MnTPA, and strengthen its footprint as a leading manufacturer of white cement.
