JK Cement Ltd Greenlights Mega Expansion with Rs 4,805 Crore Investment

JK Cement Ltd has approved a Rs 4,805 crore investment for expanding its cement production. This includes establishing a new cement line of 7 MnTPA, a clinker unit in Rajasthan, and split grinding units in Rajasthan and Punjab. This expansion follows a recent acquisition of Saifco Cements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-08-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 19:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to enhance its production capabilities, JK Cement Ltd has announced a significant investment of Rs 4,805 crore. The board has greenlit the establishment of a new cement production line with a capacity of 7 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA).

Key to this expansion is a clinkerisation unit with a capacity of 4 MnTPA alongside a cement grinding unit of 3 MnTPA, to be situated in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Additionally, the company plans to set up two split grinding units, each with a capacity of 2 MnTPA, located in Rajasthan and Punjab.

This decision comes on the heels of JK Cement's recent acquisition of a majority stake in Saifco Cements, positioning it to potentially increase its grey cement capacity, already standing at 25.2 MnTPA, and strengthen its footprint as a leading manufacturer of white cement.

