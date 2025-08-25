Left Menu

India's Ambitious Aviation Vision: 350 Airports by 2047

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu announced plans to expand India's airport network to 350 by 2047, as part of a long-term vision for a Viksit Bharat. Currently, India has 162 airports, and the government intends to more than double that number in two decades.

In an ambitious push for infrastructure expansion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu revealed on Monday the central government's plan to establish 350 airports across India by 2047. Speaking at the Eastern Region Ministers' Conference on Civil Aviation, he underscored the pivotal role of aviation in realizing the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Currently, India boasts 162 airports, and the government's objective is to more than double this figure over the next two decades. Kinjarapu emphasized India's unparalleled growth in the civil aviation sector, asserting, "To achieve the target of 2047 Viksit Bharat, aviation is a very important sector. Nobody is growing like India is growing in civil aviation."

The minister also announced infrastructure advancements in Odisha, including a new terminal for the Bhubaneswar airport and preliminary approval for a new airport in Puri. Meanwhile, seaplanes and heliports are being prioritized to improve connectivity in regions unsuitable for standard airports. Additionally, the AAIB is investigating the recent AI171 plane crash in Ahmedabad, with findings expected in a few months.

