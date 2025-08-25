Tragedy Strikes: Helicopter Crash on Isle of Wight Claims Three Lives

A tragic helicopter crash near the seaside resort of Ventnor on Britain's Isle of Wight has claimed three lives and left one individual seriously injured, officials reported. The incident occurred during a flying lesson, with detailed circumstances still under investigation.

The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary remained tight-lipped about the identities of those aboard or additional details of the crash but confirmed the helicopter involved was a G-OCLV model operated by Northumbria Helicopter. First responders, including a critical care team with a doctor and specialist paramedic, acted swiftly upon arrival at the scene.

The injured person was airlifted to a nearby hospital by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance team, which responded promptly. This tragic event underscores the dangers inherent in aviation training, especially for small aircraft.

(With inputs from agencies.)