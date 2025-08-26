Left Menu

Delhi's Bold Leap: Start-up Powerhouse by 2035

Delhi's government unveils a draft policy aiming for 5,000 start-ups and a Rs 200 crore venture capital fund to transform the city into a global innovation hub by 2035. The policy, targeting 18 sectors, offers fiscal incentives like workspace rental reimbursement, and supports patents and operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 00:32 IST
Delhi's Bold Leap: Start-up Powerhouse by 2035
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards transforming the city into a global innovation hub by 2035 with the introduction of an incentive-based draft start-up policy. This ambitious venture aims to facilitate the establishment of 5,000 start-ups.

Key to this initiative is a Rs 200 crore Delhi Start-up Venture Capital Fund. The draft Start-up Policy 2025 seeks feedback from stakeholders, focusing on 18 sectors, including healthcare, fintech, and green technology. Furthermore, it emphasizes AI, Machine Learning, and more.

Attractive fiscal incentives, such as full reimbursement for workspace rental and patent filing, make this policy a game-changer. The government plans a start-up festival and virtual incubation to further nurture Delhi's start-up ecosystem.

TRENDING

1
Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

Madison Keys: Paralysed by Pressure at U.S. Open

 Global
2
Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom's Plan

Battle Over Redistricting: California GOP Takes Legal Action Against Newsom'...

 Global
3
Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

Korean Air Places Record Boeing Order Amid Presidential Visit

 Global
4
Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

Jack Draper Triumphs Over Injury at US Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data to action: How AI and digital twins are changing face of immunization programs

Digital twins driving precision, sustainability and AI integration in agriculture

Human-centered AI spurs smarter, safer, and more adaptive city spaces

Ethical and inclusive AI is key to the next era of cyber education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025