Delhi's Bold Leap: Start-up Powerhouse by 2035

The Delhi government has taken a significant step towards transforming the city into a global innovation hub by 2035 with the introduction of an incentive-based draft start-up policy. This ambitious venture aims to facilitate the establishment of 5,000 start-ups.

Key to this initiative is a Rs 200 crore Delhi Start-up Venture Capital Fund. The draft Start-up Policy 2025 seeks feedback from stakeholders, focusing on 18 sectors, including healthcare, fintech, and green technology. Furthermore, it emphasizes AI, Machine Learning, and more.

Attractive fiscal incentives, such as full reimbursement for workspace rental and patent filing, make this policy a game-changer. The government plans a start-up festival and virtual incubation to further nurture Delhi's start-up ecosystem.