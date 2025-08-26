Left Menu

US Imposes Heavy Tariffs on Indian Goods Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

The US has announced a 25% tariff on Indian products, set to increase to 50%, amid tensions over India's purchase of Russian oil. The tariff, effective August 27, aims to curb India's alleged profiteering from reselling Russian oil. India deems the move 'unjustified.'

Updated: 26-08-2025 09:22 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 09:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Country:
  • United States

The United States has unveiled a draft notice to enforce an additional 25% tariff on Indian products, a measure initiated by President Donald Trump. This will take effect on August 27, impacting goods entering or withdrawn for consumption.

This tariff increase follows Trump's earlier decision to double tariffs on Indian goods, reaching 50%, in response to India's purchase of Russian crude oil. A 21-day negotiation window was offered to India as part of this strategy.

Indian products exempt from the new tariff must be in transit before the specified date and cleared by September 17, 2025. Meanwhile, the US accuses India of reselling Russian oil, escalating tensions as New Delhi decries the tariffs as 'unjustified'.

