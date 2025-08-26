Gujarat's Rail Revolution: Boosting Connectivity and Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three transformative rail infrastructure projects and a passenger train service in Gujarat, promising to elevate the state's socio-economic landscape. The Western Railway formalized these projects as pivotal for enhancing connectivity and logistics, primarily impacting the Mahesana, Banaskantha, and Patan districts.

The three projects, valued at Rs 1,400 crore, include Mahesana-Palanpur doubling, Kalol-Katosan Road gauge conversion, and the Bechraji-Ranuj rail line. These developments are expected to significantly cut down travel times between key regions, thus facilitating industrial and tourism growth, as highlighted by officials.

Aligned with the National Logistics Policy, these initiatives aim to bolster the logistics sector, improve the state's Logistics Performance Index ranking, and support the burgeoning automobile industry by enhancing supply chain efficiency. The new passenger service will also reduce travel time while boosting the local economy and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)