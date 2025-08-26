Left Menu

Gujarat's Rail Revolution: Boosting Connectivity and Economy

Three rail infrastructure projects and a passenger train service launched by PM Modi are set to enhance Gujarat's connectivity and socio-economic development. The projects aim to reduce travel time, boost logistics, and support the local economy, aligning with national policies for improved transportation efficiency.

Gujarat's Rail Revolution: Boosting Connectivity and Economy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three transformative rail infrastructure projects and a passenger train service in Gujarat, promising to elevate the state's socio-economic landscape. The Western Railway formalized these projects as pivotal for enhancing connectivity and logistics, primarily impacting the Mahesana, Banaskantha, and Patan districts.

The three projects, valued at Rs 1,400 crore, include Mahesana-Palanpur doubling, Kalol-Katosan Road gauge conversion, and the Bechraji-Ranuj rail line. These developments are expected to significantly cut down travel times between key regions, thus facilitating industrial and tourism growth, as highlighted by officials.

Aligned with the National Logistics Policy, these initiatives aim to bolster the logistics sector, improve the state's Logistics Performance Index ranking, and support the burgeoning automobile industry by enhancing supply chain efficiency. The new passenger service will also reduce travel time while boosting the local economy and employment opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

