Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored India's democratic and demographic strengths while emphasizing its skilled workforce at a significant event on Tuesday. Speaking at the launch of Maruti Suzuki's first electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, from the Hansalpur facility in Gujarat, Modi pointed to the economic benefits of such partnerships.

The made-in-India e-Vitara, primed for export to over 100 countries including Japan, symbolizes the robust ties between India and Japan, Modi noted. This development reflects global confidence in India's manufacturing prowess, solidifying international relations through tangible economic output.

Modi urged states to embrace 'swadeshi', reinforcing self-reliance while welcoming investment. He called on all states to actively compete in implementing reforms, adopting pro-development policies, and improving governance to attract global investors, thereby boosting India's economic landscape.

