Modi Champions Swadeshi: India's Drive for Self-Reliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi promotes Swadeshi as a life mantra, emphasizing India's 'Make in India' initiative and self-reliant future. He underscores the importance of Indian labor in production, regardless of foreign investment. Launching Maruti's first electric vehicle, he highlights India's ascendancy in global EV and battery production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-08-2025 15:13 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the importance of embracing Swadeshi as a guiding principle, promoting the 'Make in India' initiative as a foundation for India's industrial advancement. Speaking at Maruti Suzuki's launch of its first electric vehicle (EV), Modi described Swadeshi as prioritizing Indian labor over the source of investment.

Modi noted that though investments may come from abroad, the products should bear the hallmark of Indian craftsmanship and effort. In his vision for 2047, Modi urged fellow citizens to contribute to making India a developed and self-reliant nation, drawing on initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The prime minister also highlighted the strides India has made in electronics and battery production, indicating that the country is becoming less dependent on imports. He encouraged all states to engage in competitive reforms and governance to benefit from India's economic growth opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

