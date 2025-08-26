Empowering Entrepreneurship: Bihar's New Scheme for the Specially Abled

The Bihar government has announced a groundbreaking initiative to bolster entrepreneurship among specially abled persons, unveiling the 'Mukhya Mantri Divyangjan Udyami Yojana'. This scheme provides a significant financial boost, offering a Rs 5 lakh interest-free loan combined with a Rs 5 lakh subsidy.

Approved by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, the initiative seeks to create a favorable ecosystem for specially abled entrepreneurs. Social Welfare Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi emphasized the scheme's role in empowering this section of society through financial support and increased opportunities.

Furthermore, the state is actively working on additional measures to assist the specially abled, including financial grants for those clearing competitive exams. This series of initiatives marks Bihar's commitment to inclusive economic development and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)