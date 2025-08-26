Left Menu

Ardee Engineering Gains Sebi Green Light for Rs 580 Crore IPO

Ardee Engineering Ltd received approval from Sebi to initiate an IPO worth Rs 580 crore. The IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 500 crore and an OFS of Rs 80 crore. Funds will primarily finance new manufacturing facilities, debt payment, and general corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:39 IST
Ardee Engineering Gains Sebi Green Light for Rs 580 Crore IPO
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ardee Engineering Ltd secured regulatory clearance from Sebi to launch an initial public offering (IPO) aimed at raising Rs 580 crore, according to recent updates.

The IPO will include a fresh equity issue worth Rs 500 crore alongside an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of Rs 80 crore by promoter Chandra Sekhar Moturu, per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The company intends to use the IPO proceeds to finance new manufacturing facilities in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, pay down debt, and fulfill general corporate purposes, while featuring key partnerships with global industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

Terumo India Unveils Smart Infusion System Revolutionizing Critical Care

 United States
2
Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

Legals365: The Unyielding Shield Against India's Debt Crisis

 India
3
Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

Belgian PM Advocates Patience on Russian Funds

 Germany
4
KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

KSFE Shatters Records: First MNBC in India to Hit 1 Lakh Crore Business

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sharing the Load: Turning Everyday Laundry into a Driver of Sustainable Development

Cross-Border Migration’s Hidden Cost: Widening Gender Gap in Latin America’s Workforce

From School to Marriage: How Droughts in Childhood Limit Women’s Futures Across Generations

Study Finds Peru’s Taxes and Transfers Deepen Gender Inequality in Urban Families

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025