Tragic Accident on Nagpur-Wardha Road Leaves One Dead, Others Injured
A 23-year-old labourer died and three others were injured following an accident on Nagpur-Wardha Road involving a passenger MUV and a truck. The vehicle was ferrying labourers from Madhya Pradesh to Hyderabad. The driver fled the scene, and police are investigating.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-08-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 17:24 IST
A tragic accident on Nagpur-Wardha Road claimed the life of a 23-year-old labourer, while three others sustained injuries. The incident occurred when a passenger MUV collided with a truck in the early hours of Tuesday.
The MUV was carrying at least ten labourers from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, to Hyderabad. According to Hingna police, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene post-collision.
The injured have been transported to AIIMS Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the accident.
