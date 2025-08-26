Downpour Disrupts Rail Services in Jammu Region

The persistent heavy rains in Jammu have severely disrupted daily life, leading to the cancellation of 18 train services, officials announced. The incessant downpour since Monday has caused significant havoc in the area.

Record rainfall has resulted in damaged bridges and flooded roads, causing widespread transportation issues. Residents have been forced to move to safer locations as floods and landslides obstruct national highways.

Train services from Katra, the starting point for the Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage, and other routes have been halted. Meanwhile, train operations towards Srinagar are still ongoing despite the weather's impact.