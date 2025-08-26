Transforming Maharashtra: Infrastructure, Welfare, and Legal Enhancements
The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a range of crucial development projects, including the proposed Nagpur-Gondia expressway, which is set to decrease travel time between these cities considerably. This project will be managed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation with a budget for land acquisition set at Rs 3,162 crore.
Further, the cabinet aims to facilitate regional development by enhancing connectivity and providing necessary identity documents and welfare access to Denotified and Nomadic Tribes. A structured mechanism for delivering these services across rural and urban areas is to be implemented, with multiple government schemes being made accessible through organized camps.
Additionally, the cabinet has approved modernization initiatives for local industries and revised labor codes for better safety and business operations. Steps towards regulatory alignment and cooperative modernization were also taken, with hefty loans being sanctioned and existing laws amended to better serve Maharashtra's evolving economic and social landscape.
