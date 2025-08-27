California's High-Speed Rail Hits Funding Snag

In a significant setback for California's high-speed rail endeavors, the U.S. Transportation Department announced the cancellation of $175 million in funding for four critical projects on Tuesday.

This follows the earlier revocation of $4 billion in federal grants awarded to the state's ambitious rail project in July, a move that has sparked legal action from California, labeling the decision as unlawful.

The Trump administration's latest funding withdrawal affects infrastructure development, including grade separation and station construction, casting uncertainty over the rail project's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)