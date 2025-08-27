Left Menu

California's High-Speed Rail Hits Funding Snag

The U.S. Transportation Department has announced the cancellation of $175 million for four projects associated with California's high-speed rail initiative. This follows the withdrawal of $4 billion in federal grants. The Trump administration is retracting funds for several infrastructure elements, leading to California suing against this decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:48 IST
In a significant setback for California's high-speed rail endeavors, the U.S. Transportation Department announced the cancellation of $175 million in funding for four critical projects on Tuesday.

This follows the earlier revocation of $4 billion in federal grants awarded to the state's ambitious rail project in July, a move that has sparked legal action from California, labeling the decision as unlawful.

The Trump administration's latest funding withdrawal affects infrastructure development, including grade separation and station construction, casting uncertainty over the rail project's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

