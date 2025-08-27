Left Menu

US Double Tariffs: A MAHA Headache for India

In response to the U.S. imposing double tariffs on Indian goods, Congress has criticized PM Modi's 'MEGA' strategy. These tariffs are expected to impact India’s exports and the H1B visa system. Modi had earlier emphasized a MEGA partnership with the U.S., but these developments pose new challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:50 IST
In a sharp critique of the government's handling of international trade relations, the Indian Congress has taken aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the implementation of increased U.S. tariffs on India. The new tariffs, which were announced by President Donald Trump, have doubled, now amounting to 50%.

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh, highlighted that this move, described as the 'Trump double tariff', is set to significantly impact India's labor-intensive export sectors, including textiles and engineering. At the same time, the U.S. has expressed concerns over the H1B visa system, which primarily benefits Indian IT professionals, indicating further strain on economic ties.

Earlier this year, Modi introduced the concept of 'Make India Great Again' (MIGA), in conjunction with President Trump's 'Make America Great Again' (MAGA), aiming to enhance bilateral relations. However, the doubling of tariffs now poses a substantial challenge to this envisioned partnership.

