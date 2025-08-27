Global Markets See Steady Gains Amid Anticipation of Nvidia Earnings
Asian markets gained modestly as investors awaited Nvidia's earnings report to determine the validity of the AI boom. U.S. markets logged gains with Boeing and EchoStar leading; consumer confidence fell slightly. The Federal Reserve maintained rates, amid tensions with President Trump over tariff policies, while inflation concerns persist.
Asian markets registered modest gains on Wednesday, driven by investor anticipation ahead of a pivotal earnings report from Nvidia, a leading player in the artificial intelligence sector. Analysts are keen to discern whether the ongoing hype around AI reflects a legitimate technology surge.
Meanwhile, substantial movements were observed in U.S. markets, with Boeing shares climbing by 3.5% following a major deal announcement with Korean Air. EchoStar saw its shares surge by 70.2% after AT&T's purchase of spectrum licenses for a staggering USD 23 billion. However, a report revealed a slight dip in consumer confidence linked to job market concerns.
Tensions between President Trump and the Federal Reserve surfaced again as Trump announced his decision to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, prompting legal challenges. Despite these tensions, traders anticipate a rate cut from the Federal Reserve at its next meeting. Inflation remains a focal point, with new data expected on Friday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
