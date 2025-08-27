Left Menu

Infrastructure Setback at Cuttack Railway Station

A portion of a wall at Cuttack railway station in Odisha collapsed during redevelopment. No casualties were reported, but train services were temporarily disrupted. The East Coast Railway stated that restoration work is underway and the railway lines will be cleared soon.

Updated: 27-08-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:07 IST
Infrastructure Setback at Cuttack Railway Station
A section of a wall at the Cuttack railway station in Odisha, along with a platform shed, collapsed amid ongoing redevelopment efforts, according to officials on Wednesday.

While no injuries were reported, the incident temporarily affected train services. The wall collapse at platform number one led to the roof of a shed falling onto the tracks, East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials confirmed.

"During redevelopment works, construction was conducted with safety measures, but an old wall unexpectedly fell at 3.45 pm, disrupting train operations on Platforms 1 and 2," the ECoR stated. Efforts to restore the affected areas are underway, with expectations for resumption of services soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

