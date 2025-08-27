Left Menu

GST Reduction: A Boost for India's Beverage Industry

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA) is pushing for a reduction in GST on aerated drinks from 28% to 18%, arguing it will boost affordability, investments, and create 1.2 lakh jobs annually by 2030. Current GST reforms could significantly drive the sector's growth and benefit the Indian economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 17:53 IST
GST Reduction: A Boost for India's Beverage Industry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The non-alcoholic beverage industry is lobbying for a reduction in GST on aerated drinks from 28% to 18%, a move expected to make these products more affordable and spur significant investments, potentially generating 1.2 lakh jobs annually by 2030, according to the Indian Beverage Association (IBA).

The government is considering restructuring the GST into a two-slab system, with 5% and 18% rates, alongside a 40% rate for certain luxury and 'sin' products. These reforms, praised by the IBA, could unlock the sector's growth potential, supporting investment, employment, and farmer initiatives.

Industry giants like Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Dabur back the IBA's call for change. The non-alcoholic beverage market, valued at USD 49.6 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 64 billion by 2028, driven by GST rationalization and the industry's heavy reliance on agricultural goods.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

Maratha Quota Movement: Manoj Jarange's Determined Fight for Reservation

 India
2
Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

Teenage Adventure: The Online Game Escape

 India
3
Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest Cases

Kerala's Double Standards: Congress Questions State's Commitment on Protest ...

 India
4
European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

European Stocks Rebound Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Earnings Watch

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025