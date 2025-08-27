Russia's Economic Shift: War and High Interest Rates Shape Future Growth

Russia's economic forecast for 2025 predicts a significant slowdown with only a 1.5% growth rate, a steep drop from earlier expectations of 2.5%. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attributed the deceleration to high interest rates curbing inflation but stifling borrowing.

The Russian economy witnessed robust growth at 4.1% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024 despite Western sanctions after the 2022 Ukraine invasion. However, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov highlighted potential recession risks unless current monetary policies change.

With military spending at its highest since the Cold War, inflation surged, prompting repetitive increases in the central bank's key interest rates. Discussions about ensuring economic growth amid these challenges are ongoing among government ministers and financial experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)