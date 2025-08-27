Left Menu

Russia's Economic Shift: War and High Interest Rates Shape Future Growth

Russia anticipates a slowed economic growth of 1.5% in 2025, down from a previous 2.5% forecast. High interest rates to curb inflation have limited borrowing. Robust past growth is now hindered by military spending, with potential recession threats unless monetary policies adjust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia's economic forecast for 2025 predicts a significant slowdown with only a 1.5% growth rate, a steep drop from earlier expectations of 2.5%. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attributed the deceleration to high interest rates curbing inflation but stifling borrowing.

The Russian economy witnessed robust growth at 4.1% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024 despite Western sanctions after the 2022 Ukraine invasion. However, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov highlighted potential recession risks unless current monetary policies change.

With military spending at its highest since the Cold War, inflation surged, prompting repetitive increases in the central bank's key interest rates. Discussions about ensuring economic growth amid these challenges are ongoing among government ministers and financial experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

