Russia's Economic Shift: War and High Interest Rates Shape Future Growth
Russia anticipates a slowed economic growth of 1.5% in 2025, down from a previous 2.5% forecast. High interest rates to curb inflation have limited borrowing. Robust past growth is now hindered by military spending, with potential recession threats unless monetary policies adjust.
Russia's economic forecast for 2025 predicts a significant slowdown with only a 1.5% growth rate, a steep drop from earlier expectations of 2.5%. Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attributed the deceleration to high interest rates curbing inflation but stifling borrowing.
The Russian economy witnessed robust growth at 4.1% in 2023 and 4.3% in 2024 despite Western sanctions after the 2022 Ukraine invasion. However, Economy Minister Maxim Reshetnikov highlighted potential recession risks unless current monetary policies change.
With military spending at its highest since the Cold War, inflation surged, prompting repetitive increases in the central bank's key interest rates. Discussions about ensuring economic growth amid these challenges are ongoing among government ministers and financial experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Data Battlefield: A New Era of Defense and Innovation
Ukraine's Lithium Auction: A Strategic Move for Energy and Tech
Ukraine Opens Bidding for Strategic Lithium Investment
Controversy Over NATO Troop Presence in Ukraine Intensifies
Ukraine Condemns Russia's Proposed Withdrawal from Anti-Torture Treaty