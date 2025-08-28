Left Menu

Wilmar International's Strategic Stake Boost: A Key Move in Agribusiness Market

Wilmar International is set to become the majority shareholder in AWL Agri Business Ltd by acquiring up to 20% more shares from the Adani Group. This move aligns with Adani's plan to exit the FMCG sector and concentrate on infrastructure. The transaction, worth Rs 7,150 crore, awaits approval from India's fair trade regulator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 08:57 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 08:57 IST
Wilmar International's Strategic Stake Boost: A Key Move in Agribusiness Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Wilmar International, through its subsidiary Lence Pte, seeks regulatory approval from India's fair trade regulator, CCI, to acquire an additional 20% stake in AWL Agri Business from the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

The decision follows Adani's earlier announcement of selling its FMCG business stake to focus on infrastructure efforts, within a transaction valued at Rs 7,150 crore. The acquisition will increase Wilmar's stake in AWL Agri Business to potentially 64%, up from the current 43.94% ownership.

This strategic acquisition underscores Wilmar's expansion in the agribusiness sector, as the company's leaders confirmed the transaction poses no competition concerns. Wilmar, headquartered in Singapore, remains focused on its India operations via AWL and Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

Tragic Collapse in Virar: Silent Warnings Ignored

 India
2
Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

Manchester United Faces Shock Cup Upset Against Grimsby Town

 United Kingdom
3
Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

Pioneering Smart Homes: LG Soft India and CUSAT Collaboration

 India
4
Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong's National Security Trial: A Spotlight on Jimmy Lai

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SME blockchain adoption falters on skills shortages and upfront costs

Who leads and who’s missing in sustainable financial inclusion

Accountability by design: Framework aligns AI decisions with human values

AI-generated works face legal crossroads as experts push for tiered rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025