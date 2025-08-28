Left Menu

Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges

Amitabh Kant, India's former G20 Sherpa, underscores the need for India to bolster strategic autonomy and reform in the face of US tariffs. He advocates for joint ventures with Chinese firms to enhance indigenous manufacturing, projecting a vision of transforming India into a USD 35 trillion economy.

  • India

Amid escalating tensions over President Donald Trump's tariff measures, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has urged India to treat this development as a 'wake-up call.' Kant emphasized, using social media, that while the United States negotiates with nations like Russia and China, India must scrutinize its own strategic position and autonomy.

Calling for resiliency in the face of global pressure, Kant insists that India should not only hold firm to its strategic interests but also seize the opportunity to propel crucial economic reforms. He stresses that these challenges could catalyze transformative growth and diversification of export markets, securing India's long-term economic goals.

In a conversation with ANI, Kant discussed India's complex trade dynamics with China. Advocating for joint ventures over mere imports, he suggests such strategic alliances could accelerate the 'Make in India' initiative. Further, Kant linked this manufacturing push as pivotal to achieving India's ambitious economic milestones.

