Amitabh Kant Highlights Strategic Path Amid US Tariff Challenges
Amitabh Kant, India's former G20 Sherpa, underscores the need for India to bolster strategic autonomy and reform in the face of US tariffs. He advocates for joint ventures with Chinese firms to enhance indigenous manufacturing, projecting a vision of transforming India into a USD 35 trillion economy.
- Country:
- India
Amid escalating tensions over President Donald Trump's tariff measures, former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has urged India to treat this development as a 'wake-up call.' Kant emphasized, using social media, that while the United States negotiates with nations like Russia and China, India must scrutinize its own strategic position and autonomy.
Calling for resiliency in the face of global pressure, Kant insists that India should not only hold firm to its strategic interests but also seize the opportunity to propel crucial economic reforms. He stresses that these challenges could catalyze transformative growth and diversification of export markets, securing India's long-term economic goals.
In a conversation with ANI, Kant discussed India's complex trade dynamics with China. Advocating for joint ventures over mere imports, he suggests such strategic alliances could accelerate the 'Make in India' initiative. Further, Kant linked this manufacturing push as pivotal to achieving India's ambitious economic milestones.
ALSO READ
Malaysia and China's Collaborative Quest in Rare Earth Processing
Mainland China Stocks Rebound Amidst Market Volatility
House Democrats Slam Trump's Tariffs on India, Question China's Exemption
Trump's US-China Student Dilemma and Cultural Impact
Diplomatic Discord: China's V-Day Parade Sparks Tensions