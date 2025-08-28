Left Menu

Revamping Roadways: Completion Targets for Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) aims to double-lane the Pene-Tato stretch of the Aalo-Mechuka road in Arunachal Pradesh by March 2026. Despite delays due to land acquisition, efforts are in high gear to enhance connectivity. The BRO is also working on related infrastructure improvements, including bridge construction and road maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:34 IST
Revamping Roadways: Completion Targets for Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is racing against time to complete the double-laning of the 32-km Pene-Tato stretch of the Aalo-Mechuka road, a crucial infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh, by March 2026.

BRO Project Brahmank Chief Engineer S C Looniya cited land acquisition delays but expressed commitment to expediting work for uninterrupted road connectivity.

Simultaneously, the BRO progresses on the Tato-Mechuka stretch involving 14 bridges. Road developments aim to enhance access, especially for forces in forward areas, as part of broader connectivity improvements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Financial Revolution: India's Jan Dhan Yojana Empowers Millions

Financial Revolution: India's Jan Dhan Yojana Empowers Millions

 India
2
Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend

Loan Dispute Turns Violent: Navi Mumbai Man Allegedly Assaults Friend

 India
3
Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

Kejriwal Calls for Higher Tariffs on US Imports to Protect Local Farmers

 India
4
Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

Malaysia Tightens Procurement Processes Amid Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025