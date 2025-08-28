Revamping Roadways: Completion Targets for Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is racing against time to complete the double-laning of the 32-km Pene-Tato stretch of the Aalo-Mechuka road, a crucial infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh, by March 2026.

BRO Project Brahmank Chief Engineer S C Looniya cited land acquisition delays but expressed commitment to expediting work for uninterrupted road connectivity.

Simultaneously, the BRO progresses on the Tato-Mechuka stretch involving 14 bridges. Road developments aim to enhance access, especially for forces in forward areas, as part of broader connectivity improvements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)