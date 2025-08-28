Revamping Roadways: Completion Targets for Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) aims to double-lane the Pene-Tato stretch of the Aalo-Mechuka road in Arunachal Pradesh by March 2026. Despite delays due to land acquisition, efforts are in high gear to enhance connectivity. The BRO is also working on related infrastructure improvements, including bridge construction and road maintenance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 28-08-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 11:34 IST
- Country:
- India
The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is racing against time to complete the double-laning of the 32-km Pene-Tato stretch of the Aalo-Mechuka road, a crucial infrastructure project in Arunachal Pradesh, by March 2026.
BRO Project Brahmank Chief Engineer S C Looniya cited land acquisition delays but expressed commitment to expediting work for uninterrupted road connectivity.
Simultaneously, the BRO progresses on the Tato-Mechuka stretch involving 14 bridges. Road developments aim to enhance access, especially for forces in forward areas, as part of broader connectivity improvements in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Transforming Connectivity: Modi's Strategic Railway Push
India's Railways Revolution: Multi-Tracking Projects to Transform Connectivity
Airtel Provides Emergency Connectivity Amid Severe Weather in Northern India
India's Railway Expansion: Boosting Connectivity and Cutting Costs
Rivalry Turns Fatal: Brothers Arrested in Ahmedabad for Double Murder in Ajmer