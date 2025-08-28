Duratuf's New Era: Revolutionizing Rubber Sheet Industry with Versatility and Ease

Duratuf Products is making waves in the rubber sheet industry with the launch of over 35 types of natural and synthetic rubber sheets, aiming to meet the diverse requirements of its customers. This revamped range includes General Purpose, Chloroprene, Nitrile, EPDM, Silicone, and FDA-approved Food-Grade sheets.

The introduction of new category versions—Lite, X, Pro, and Max—aims to address all types of usage, from general purpose to the most challenging industrial applications. This insightful restructuring is set to change how the OEMs, Contractors, and Resellers interact with these essential products.

CEO Mr. Aayush Kejriwal emphasizes 'Ease of Ordering' and has tailored the purchasing process to ensure quick response, ready stock, and timely delivery. The company's commitment to outstanding customer service and high-quality certified products marks a new chapter for Duratuf and its expansive customer base.

