Amazon Expands India Operations with New Fulfilment and Sort Centres Ahead of Festive Season
Amazon has announced the launch of 12 new fulfillment centers and six new sort centres in India, adding 8.6 million cubic feet of storage ahead of the festive season. This expansion will improve delivery capabilities, create thousands of jobs, and capitalize on increased consumer spending during festive times.
Amazon, the e-commerce juggernaut, has unveiled an ambitious expansion plan in India, opening 12 new fulfillment centers alongside six new sort centers. This move is strategically timed ahead of the upcoming festive season, aiming to amplify its delivery capabilities across the region.
The newly launched centers contribute an additional 8.6 million cubic feet of storage capacity, equivalent to 100 Olympic-sized pools. The expansion marks Amazon's entry into five cities, including Hooghly and Hubballi, and aims to bring products closer to consumers, thereby speeding up delivery times.
Amazon's expansion promises to create thousands of job opportunities, from full-time roles to part-time positions in fulfillment and sortation. The move aligns with a significant consumer sentiment, as 92% of Indian buyers intend to maintain or increase their spending this festive season, indicating a positive growth trajectory for brands involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
