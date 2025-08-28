Left Menu

Revival on Wheels: Delhi University's U-Special Buses Roar Back

Delhi University's resurrected U-Special buses are more than just transport; they serve as a symbol of community and nostalgia. Students appreciate the cost-saving, eco-friendly initiative, while faculty recall cherished memories. The buses promise both economic and sentimental value, blending the past and future of university life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 16:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The revival of Delhi University's U-Special buses has sparked both nostalgia and excitement among students and faculty. The eco-friendly buses promise to alleviate travel costs for students, many of whom find overpriced metro fares burdensome.

Students like Anshika Mishra express appreciation not only for the cost savings but also for the opportunity to interact with peers and professors. The buses are seen as a platform for socializing and creating new memories, recalling a cherished tradition at the university.

The reintroduced service ignites nostalgia among faculty and alumni who remember fondly how U-Specials connected students across campuses. As 25 electric buses hit the roads, the initiative also draws political attention, with leaders expressing gratitude and support for this environmentally conscious step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

