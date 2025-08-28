Left Menu

Reviving the Road: Small Cars for Safer Indian Streets

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava suggests introducing smaller cars with lower tax slabs to move consumers from risky two-wheelers to safer passenger vehicles. Changes in safety and emission regulations have raised entry-level car costs, causing a market decline, especially impacting consumers at the lower end of the economic spectrum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:01 IST
Reviving the Road: Small Cars for Safer Indian Streets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chairman RC Bhargava of Maruti Suzuki India has proposed a crucial shift in the automotive industry: introducing small, lower-taxed cars to attract consumers currently reliant on two-wheelers, known for their higher safety risks. At Maruti Suzuki's 44th Annual General Meeting, Bhargava emphasized the necessity of affordable entry-level cars due to rising safety and emission standards.

As Bhargava noted, Japan faced a similar issue in the 1950s and resolved it with Kei cars, which had less stringent safety regulations and lower taxes. He attributed the skyrocketing costs of small cars in India to the adoption of European Safety and Emission Standards since 2018-19. This pricing surge notably impacted lower-income individuals who primarily use two-wheelers.

Bhargava suggested that revitalizing the small car segment could significantly boost the car industry and overall economy, similar to the growth seen in China and Japan's automotive sectors. He called for measures that balance safety with affordability, potentially increasing Maruti's market share and rejuvenating the Indian automotive scene.

TRENDING

1
Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Momentum

Vance Champions 'Working Families Tax Cut': GOP's Rebranding Effort Gains Mo...

 Global
2
PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

PMJDY: Transforming Indian Banking Landscape with Over 56 Crore Accounts

 India
3
Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

Dollar Dips Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations and Trump's Influence

 Global
4
High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists’ Infiltration

High Alert in Bihar: Security Tightened Amid Reports of Pakistani Terrorists...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025