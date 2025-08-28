Impact of Trump's Tariffs on Indian Tyre Industry: A Grim Outlook
The US's recent tariffs on Indian tyres significantly threaten India's export momentum, with the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA) urging immediate policy support. These tariffs place India at a strategic disadvantage in its key markets, challenging its competitive edge amid a pressing domestic supply issue of natural rubber.
- Country:
- India
The U.S.'s recent tariff hike on Indian tyres poses a substantial threat to the industry's export momentum, as per the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA). The tariffs, which are set at 50% for most categories, place India at a marked disadvantage compared to competing economies like China and Vietnam, which face much lower tariffs.
Indian tyre exports, which recently surpassed Rs 25,000 crore with the U.S. as the largest buyer, are in jeopardy of losing ground without policy intervention. ATMA Chairman Arun Mammen highlighted the crucial need for policy support to prevent India from losing its competitive edge in global markets.
The industry is also grappling with challenges from the domestic shortfall in natural rubber supply, leading to nearly 40% dependence on imports. ATMA seeks government support for duty-free imports to bridge the supply gap and improvements in RoDTEP benefits to bolster export competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariff
- Indian tyre
- ATMA
- export
- policy support
- US market
- natural rubber
- duty-free
- RoDTEP
ALSO READ
Cooperatives Unite to Boost Assam's Agricultural Exports Globally
India's Strategic Support for Exporters Amidst U.S. Tariffs
Impact of US Tariff on Indian Export Sectors
SEA Calls for Lifting DORB Export Ban to Boost Farmers' Income
Nigeria's Shea Nut Export Ban: A Push for Global Shea Butter Leadership