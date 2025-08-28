Tragic Collision in Chandrapur: Six Dead After Truck and Autorickshaw Crash

A tragic accident in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district has claimed six lives, including three women, after a truck collided head-on with an autorickshaw. The incident occurred near Kapangaon on the Rajura-Gadchandur Road, around 4 pm, according to local police.

The autorickshaw was carrying seven passengers en route from Rajura to Pachgaon when the collision took place. The impact was so severe that it crushed the vehicle's front, resulting in immediate fatalities at the scene.

Authorities rushed to the site upon notification, transporting all victims to a nearby hospital. Three were declared dead on arrival, while three others succumbed to their injuries later. The truck driver remains at large, and police have launched a manhunt.