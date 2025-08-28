Tragic Accident: Shipping Container Crushes Family of Three

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, where three individuals, including a teenager, lost their lives in a freak accident.

The unfortunate event occurred on the Mundra-Anjar highway when a shipping container, being transported at high speed, toppled from its trailer onto a two-wheeler. The victims, identified as Abhishek Patil, age 32, Divya Pandya, age 21, and 16-year-old Bhautik Giri, died instantly at the scene near Khedoi village.

Emergency services promptly responded, employing a crane to lift the fallen container and recover the victims' bodies. Anjar police are investigating the cause of the trailer's loss of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)