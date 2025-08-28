Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Shipping Container Crushes Family of Three

A tragic accident claimed the lives of three people, including a teenager, when a shipping container fell from a trailer onto their two-wheeler on a highway in Kutch, Gujarat. The incident occurred near Khedoi village, with the trailer losing control at high speed. A crane was used to recover their bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 28-08-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 21:10 IST
Tragic Accident: Shipping Container Crushes Family of Three
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, where three individuals, including a teenager, lost their lives in a freak accident.

The unfortunate event occurred on the Mundra-Anjar highway when a shipping container, being transported at high speed, toppled from its trailer onto a two-wheeler. The victims, identified as Abhishek Patil, age 32, Divya Pandya, age 21, and 16-year-old Bhautik Giri, died instantly at the scene near Khedoi village.

Emergency services promptly responded, employing a crane to lift the fallen container and recover the victims' bodies. Anjar police are investigating the cause of the trailer's loss of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

Jay Vine's Triumph: Solo Victory in Vuelta a España's Mountain Stage

 Global
2
Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

Zuckerberg's High-Stakes Meeting with Trump on Digital Service Taxes

 Global
3
Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

Mumbai Braces for Massive Maratha Quota Agitation

 India
4
Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Ready to Inspire: Hosting Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025