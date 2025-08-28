Tragic Accident: Shipping Container Crushes Family of Three
A tragic accident claimed the lives of three people, including a teenager, when a shipping container fell from a trailer onto their two-wheeler on a highway in Kutch, Gujarat. The incident occurred near Khedoi village, with the trailer losing control at high speed. A crane was used to recover their bodies.
A tragic incident unfolded in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, where three individuals, including a teenager, lost their lives in a freak accident.
The unfortunate event occurred on the Mundra-Anjar highway when a shipping container, being transported at high speed, toppled from its trailer onto a two-wheeler. The victims, identified as Abhishek Patil, age 32, Divya Pandya, age 21, and 16-year-old Bhautik Giri, died instantly at the scene near Khedoi village.
Emergency services promptly responded, employing a crane to lift the fallen container and recover the victims' bodies. Anjar police are investigating the cause of the trailer's loss of control.
