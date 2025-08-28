Left Menu

Kuwait Airways Expands Services: More Flights for Gulf Travellers

Kuwait Airways has announced an expansion of its services, increasing flights to six per week from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to the Gulf region starting September 3, as part of efforts to enhance connectivity and provide smoother journeys for travelers.

Kuwait Airways Expands Services: More Flights for Gulf Travellers
Kuwait Airways will increase its flight frequency to six per week from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, starting September 3. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity for those traveling to the Gulf region.

The announcement came from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd, which shared the news via its official Facebook page, highlighting the smoother journey prospects.

Travelers can look forward to more convenient scheduling options, a significant update welcomed by frequent flyers between Thiruvananthapuram and Kuwait.

