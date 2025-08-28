Kuwait Airways Expands Services: More Flights for Gulf Travellers

Kuwait Airways will increase its flight frequency to six per week from Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, starting September 3. This expansion aims to enhance connectivity for those traveling to the Gulf region.

The announcement came from the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd, which shared the news via its official Facebook page, highlighting the smoother journey prospects.

Travelers can look forward to more convenient scheduling options, a significant update welcomed by frequent flyers between Thiruvananthapuram and Kuwait.

(With inputs from agencies.)