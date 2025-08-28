Tragedy in Transit: Unsafe E-Rickshaws Claim Young Life in Delhi
Ashita tragically lost her life when an e-rickshaw, carrying school children, overturned in northeast Delhi. The accident has raised serious concerns over e-rickshaw regulations in the city. Her grieving family has called for stricter safety measures to prevent such incidents in the future.
A promising future was tragically cut short for eight-year-old Ashita when an e-rickshaw ferrying her to school overturned in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area.
A routine school day turned into a nightmare for Ashita's family, who usually dropped her off. A series of events led them to an unregulated e-rickshaw, which met with an unfortunate accident, leaving Ashita critically injured. Attempts to save her at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital were in vain, and her death has left her family devastated.
The accident highlights gaping safety concerns with e-rickshaws in Delhi. Despite regulation attempts, violations are rampant, with unregistered vehicles posing serious safety risks. Authorities are now pressed for action to prevent further tragedies like this one.
