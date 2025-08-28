Tragedy in Transit: Unsafe E-Rickshaws Claim Young Life in Delhi

A promising future was tragically cut short for eight-year-old Ashita when an e-rickshaw ferrying her to school overturned in northeast Delhi's Maujpur area.

A routine school day turned into a nightmare for Ashita's family, who usually dropped her off. A series of events led them to an unregulated e-rickshaw, which met with an unfortunate accident, leaving Ashita critically injured. Attempts to save her at Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital were in vain, and her death has left her family devastated.

The accident highlights gaping safety concerns with e-rickshaws in Delhi. Despite regulation attempts, violations are rampant, with unregistered vehicles posing serious safety risks. Authorities are now pressed for action to prevent further tragedies like this one.

