Urjit Patel Appointed as Executive Director at IMF: A New Chapter
The government has appointed former Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel as Executive Director at the IMF, replacing K V Subramanian. Patel, who previously served at the AIIB and the RBI, takes on this role as part of India's four-country constituency. His tenure will last three years, effective immediately.
The Indian government has sanctioned the appointment of former Reserve Bank Governor, Urjit Patel, as the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking a significant career milestone. Patel, known for his tenure at the RBI and AIIB, will replace K V Subramanian, whose term ended prematurely.
Patel assumes his new role as part of the IMF's executive board, which comprises 25 directors representing member countries or coalitions. India collaborates with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan within this structure, strengthening its influential position on the global stage.
Patel's impressive career trajectory saw him step down from AIIB in January 2024, citing family health reasons. Known for his tenure as the 24th Governor of the RBI, he left the position amid controversies with the government. His academic background boasts degrees from LSE, Oxford, and Yale, rooted in robust economic expertise.
