Left Menu

Urjit Patel Appointed as Executive Director at IMF: A New Chapter

The government has appointed former Reserve Bank Governor Urjit Patel as Executive Director at the IMF, replacing K V Subramanian. Patel, who previously served at the AIIB and the RBI, takes on this role as part of India's four-country constituency. His tenure will last three years, effective immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 10:16 IST
Urjit Patel Appointed as Executive Director at IMF: A New Chapter
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has sanctioned the appointment of former Reserve Bank Governor, Urjit Patel, as the Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), marking a significant career milestone. Patel, known for his tenure at the RBI and AIIB, will replace K V Subramanian, whose term ended prematurely.

Patel assumes his new role as part of the IMF's executive board, which comprises 25 directors representing member countries or coalitions. India collaborates with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan within this structure, strengthening its influential position on the global stage.

Patel's impressive career trajectory saw him step down from AIIB in January 2024, citing family health reasons. Known for his tenure as the 24th Governor of the RBI, he left the position amid controversies with the government. His academic background boasts degrees from LSE, Oxford, and Yale, rooted in robust economic expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

Devastating Rains and Landslides Ravage Uttarakhand

 India
2
India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

India's Strategy to Counter U.S. Tariffs

 Global
3
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation

 Global
4
Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

Change at the Helm: Reserve Bank of New Zealand's Quigley Steps Down

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025