Recurring Safety Concerns at Chennai Airport as Glass Shatters Again
A glass panel crashed at Chennai International Airport, marking the 89th such incident, causing inconvenience to passengers. Although no injuries were reported, this recurring issue raises safety concerns. Temporary barricades were set up to ensure passenger safety.
A glass panel shattered at Chennai International Airport, marking the 89th such occurrence, creating disruption for passengers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to airport officials.
This latest incident unfolded near a restaurant when passengers heard the loud crash and quickly vacated the area. Staff promptly arrived on the scene to address the situation.
To ensure safety, temporary barricades were erected to prevent anyone from walking over the broken glass. The recurring nature of these incidents continues to raise safety concerns among travelers.
