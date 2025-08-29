Left Menu

Brake Failure Causes Collision of State Buses in Pune

A collision between two state transport buses in Pune's Mulshi taluka resulted in at least 12 injuries. The crash happened when a bus traveling from Shrivardhan to Beed suffered brake failure, leading to a collision with another bus en route to Khed. Injured passengers were taken to a local hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-08-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 11:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 12 people were injured in a collision between two state transport buses in Maharashtra's Pune district. The accident took place near Chachawali village in Mulshi taluka at approximately 9 am, according to police sources.

Initial reports suggest that the accident occurred when a bus, heading to Beed from Shrivardhan, experienced a brake failure. Efforts by the driver to steer the bus to safety were in vain as it collided with another bus traveling towards Khed in Raigad district.

The emergency teams swiftly responded and transported the injured passengers to the nearby rural hospital in Paud for medical treatment. The situation is being closely monitored by local authorities.

