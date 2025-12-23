Deadly Collision in Dense Fog Claims Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A tragic vehicular accident in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 16 others. The accident involved six vehicles on a fog-covered highway, according to police reports.

The crash occurred at approximately 2:30 am near an under-bridge in the Musafirkhana police jurisdiction. Poor visibility due to dense fog caused a truck to hit the roadside railing, sparking a chain reaction involving three additional trucks, a car, and a bus.

The deceased were identified as Manjeet, 24, and Shamshad, 25, both truck drivers. Emergency responders transported the injured to local medical facilities in Sultanpur and Musafirkhana. The injured passengers hailed from various regions, including Lucknow and Jharkhand's Garhwa district.