Strengthening India's Defence Production: A Karnataka Focus

The Department of Defence Production has intensified its outreach efforts with state governments to fortify the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence announced on Friday.

Rolley M Varma, Deputy Director General of DDP, engaged with Karnataka state officials, emphasizing strong Centre-state partnerships essential for building a robust defence production infrastructure.

Key discussions highlighted Karnataka's initiatives to promote design, R&D, and innovation in defence, alongside the state's collaboration with the Ministry to achieve national self-reliance goals.