Strengthening India's Defence Production: A Karnataka Focus

The Department of Defence Production is actively partnering with state governments to bolster India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Recent talks with Karnataka officials emphasized cooperation to boost local design, R&D, and innovation, aligning with national 'Make in India' goals for self-reliance in defence production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:46 IST
The Department of Defence Production has intensified its outreach efforts with state governments to fortify the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence announced on Friday.

Rolley M Varma, Deputy Director General of DDP, engaged with Karnataka state officials, emphasizing strong Centre-state partnerships essential for building a robust defence production infrastructure.

Key discussions highlighted Karnataka's initiatives to promote design, R&D, and innovation in defence, alongside the state's collaboration with the Ministry to achieve national self-reliance goals.

