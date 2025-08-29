Strengthening India's Defence Production: A Karnataka Focus
The Department of Defence Production is actively partnering with state governments to bolster India's defence manufacturing ecosystem. Recent talks with Karnataka officials emphasized cooperation to boost local design, R&D, and innovation, aligning with national 'Make in India' goals for self-reliance in defence production.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
The Department of Defence Production has intensified its outreach efforts with state governments to fortify the country's defence manufacturing ecosystem, the Ministry of Defence announced on Friday.
Rolley M Varma, Deputy Director General of DDP, engaged with Karnataka state officials, emphasizing strong Centre-state partnerships essential for building a robust defence production infrastructure.
Key discussions highlighted Karnataka's initiatives to promote design, R&D, and innovation in defence, alongside the state's collaboration with the Ministry to achieve national self-reliance goals.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Thrillophilia Appoints Rajdeep as CTO to Drive AI-Led Travel Innovations
Novacore Innovations: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape with GPU Cloud Platform
Innovation Unleashed: Talentica's AI Hackathon Ignites Engineering Excellence
Brick & Bolt: Revolutionizing Indian Construction with Tech Innovation
VinFast Unveils Lac Hong 900 LX: A Blend of Heritage and Innovation