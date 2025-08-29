India's Economy Surges Beyond Expectations with 7.8% Growth
India's economy experienced a surprising 7.8% growth year-on-year in the April-June quarter, surpassing the previous quarter's 7.4%. This growth defied predictions by economists who had expected a cooling to 6.7% due to rising U.S. tariffs impacting Indian exports and jobs.
In a surprising economic turn, India's economy expanded by 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, data revealed on Friday. This surge marks a significant rise from the prior quarter's 7.4% growth.
Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a slowdown to 6.7%, attributing possible dips to the U.S. imposing higher tariffs, which threatened to impact Indian exports and employment.
Despite these concerns, the latest figures suggest robust economic resilience, challenging the predictions and bolstering confidence in India's economic prospects amidst global uncertainties.
