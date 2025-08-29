India and Africa: Doubling Trade Horizons by 2030

India is looking to double its bilateral trade with Africa by 2030, up from the current USD 82 billion, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. The ambitious target was announced on Friday, highlighting untapped potential between the two regions.

Goyal emphasized increasing cooperation in critical sectors such as minerals, agriculture, technology, and manufacturing. The trade has grown from USD 56 billion in 2015-16 to USD 82 billion in 2024-25, yet remains suboptimal given the vast opportunities.

India's strategy includes supplying high-quality milk to Mauritius and tapping Africa's motor vehicle and mineral import market. This move can substantially enhance India's exports, especially in battery production, with minerals like cobalt and copper in demand.

