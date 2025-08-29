Controversial Rushikonda Project Raises Financial and Environmental Concerns in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has leveled serious allegations regarding the Rushikonda buildings project, claiming a misuse of Rs 453 crore in public funds. According to Kalyan, the construction stands as a financial burden on the state government.

The project, which became a point of contention, involved the construction of a palatial mansion on Rushikonda Hill, replacing former tourism villas. Kalyan has accused the previous YSRCP government of erecting these luxury structures allegedly meant for Jagan Mohan Reddy's use, flouting environmental regulations.

He also highlighted the financial drain from demolished resorts that once generated significant revenue. Accusations have been made about fund diversion from important municipal and tourism entities to finance the project, with Kalyan urging the conversion of the structures into viable venues for events. The situation remains under scrutiny by national legal authorities.

