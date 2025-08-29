Left Menu

India's Economic Surge: Navigating Tariffs and Growth Challenges

India's economy grew by 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, defying forecasts of a slowdown. Economists attribute this growth to strategic government spending and favorable deflator effects. However, upcoming U.S. tariffs could pose challenges to exports and economic growth moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:08 IST
India's Economic Surge: Navigating Tariffs and Growth Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, India's economy expanded by 7.8% year-on-year in the April-June quarter, surpassing the 7.4% growth in the previous quarter. This stronger-than-expected performance confounded economists, who had anticipated a cooling to 6.7% due to impending U.S. tariffs on Indian exports.

Madhavi Arora from Emkay Global underscores that the growth was propelled by strategic government spending, a softer deflator, and exports to the U.S. However, these factors may not sustain, especially with a 50% tariff hike looming, threatening to impact exports, employment, and ultimately, private investment.

While the first quarter's numbers have been robust, experts like Upasna Bhardwaj from Kotak Mahindra Bank caution about the potential slowdown ahead. The impacts of the tariffs could dampen private consumption, though GST cuts might provide a temporary buffer. Overall, the Indian economy remains on a growth trajectory despite challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

 India
2
Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

 India
3
Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

 Pakistan
4
Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025