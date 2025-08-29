Emami's Bold Expansion: Eyeing New Global Markets

FMCG major Emami Ltd is strategizing to tap into new international markets to accelerate its global growth, Chairman R S Goenka announced at the company's AGM.

Goenka highlighted that the international segment has experienced a five-year CAGR of 11%, prompting increased manufacturing efforts in key overseas regions such as Bangladesh, the Middle East, and Africa.

With inflation easing and interest rates stabilizing, Emami anticipates a favorable business climate and is focused on driving robust revenue growth, particularly in health and wellness segments, as rural sentiment stays positive.

(With inputs from agencies.)