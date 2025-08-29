Left Menu

Emami's Bold Expansion: Eyeing New Global Markets

FMCG giant Emami Ltd is set to explore new international markets to enhance growth, reports Chairman R S Goenka. With a five-year CAGR of 11% in international business, the company is scaling manufacturing in regions like Bangladesh and the Middle East. Emami aims for robust revenue, particularly in health and wellness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-08-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 17:10 IST
Emami's Bold Expansion: Eyeing New Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG major Emami Ltd is strategizing to tap into new international markets to accelerate its global growth, Chairman R S Goenka announced at the company's AGM.

Goenka highlighted that the international segment has experienced a five-year CAGR of 11%, prompting increased manufacturing efforts in key overseas regions such as Bangladesh, the Middle East, and Africa.

With inflation easing and interest rates stabilizing, Emami anticipates a favorable business climate and is focused on driving robust revenue growth, particularly in health and wellness segments, as rural sentiment stays positive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Challenge: A Test of Adaptability

 India
2
Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

Rising Fiscal Deficit Sparks Concerns in India's Economic Landscape

 India
3
Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

Resilience in Restoration: Army's Commitment to Flood-Hit Sikh Sites

 Pakistan
4
Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

Japan-India Alliance: Strengthening Ties Amid Global Challenges

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025