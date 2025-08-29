Emami's Bold Expansion: Eyeing New Global Markets
FMCG giant Emami Ltd is set to explore new international markets to enhance growth, reports Chairman R S Goenka. With a five-year CAGR of 11% in international business, the company is scaling manufacturing in regions like Bangladesh and the Middle East. Emami aims for robust revenue, particularly in health and wellness.
FMCG major Emami Ltd is strategizing to tap into new international markets to accelerate its global growth, Chairman R S Goenka announced at the company's AGM.
Goenka highlighted that the international segment has experienced a five-year CAGR of 11%, prompting increased manufacturing efforts in key overseas regions such as Bangladesh, the Middle East, and Africa.
With inflation easing and interest rates stabilizing, Emami anticipates a favorable business climate and is focused on driving robust revenue growth, particularly in health and wellness segments, as rural sentiment stays positive.
