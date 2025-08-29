Japan's 10 Trillion Yen Bet on India: Crafting a New Strategic Era
Japan has pledged a 10 trillion yen investment in India over the next decade, as both countries enhance their strategic partnership. The move reinforces cooperation across critical sectors such as minerals, defense, and technology. This collaboration aims to bolster global peace and economic stability amid global trade challenges.
In a landmark move, Japan committed to investing 10 trillion yen in India over the coming decade, as announced during the summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.
The meeting underscored a 'new and golden chapter' in India-Japan relations, focusing on collaborative efforts in critical sectors such as minerals, defense, and technology to counter economic challenges spurred by recent global economic policies.
The leaders pledged to fortify cooperation in defense and innovation, stressing a mutual commitment to a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and shared concerns over terrorism and cybersecurity.
Focus of 10-year India-Japan roadmap will be investment, innovation, economic security, environment, technology and health: PM Modi.
