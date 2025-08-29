Dollar Dynamics: U.S. Inflation Impacts Global Currency Markets

The dollar saw an uptick on Friday as anticipation built around a pivotal U.S. inflation measure. This data might sway opinions on a potential Federal Reserve rate cut next month, which has been a key factor in the dollar's projected 2% drop against a basket of currencies in August.

Market sentiments have shifted, with an 86% likelihood of a September rate cut, compared to 63% a month ago, according to CME's FedWatch tool. Economic forecasts suggest a 0.3% rise in the U.S. core personal consumption expenditure price index for July. Analysts emphasize that any letdown in personal income and spending figures could have greater market repercussions.

Trump's persistent endeavors to assert control over monetary policy adds another layer of complexity. His attempt to dismiss Fed Governor Lisa Cook spotlights tensions with the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, euro zone inflation expectations align with ECB targets, and various international currencies are experiencing impacts from both global and local economic events.

