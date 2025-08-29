Reliance Retail's Ambitious Global FMCG Expansion: A New Era in Retail Growth

Reliance Retail, India's leading retailer, is embarking on a major expansion drive, aiming for a 20% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next three years and escalating its FMCG business to Rs 1 lakh crore in the next five years.

With plans to invest Rs 40,000 crore in establishing Asia's largest food parks, the retail giant is strengthening its global footprint and leveraging AI-driven technologies for cost efficiency, according to Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries.

The retailer operates 20,000 stores across India and is intensifying its digital presence through platforms like JioMart and AJIO, while also expanding its hyperlocal delivery services. The FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products Ltd, envisions becoming India's largest player with a global presence, supported by recent acquisitions and expansion into new markets.