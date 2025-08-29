Jio Platforms Gears Up for Record-Setting IPO in 2026

Jio Platforms, under the umbrella of Reliance Industries, has announced plans for a groundbreaking initial public offering by the first half of 2026. Company Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled these plans, potentially marking the largest IPO in Indian history, sparking widespread anticipation among investors.

Currently, Jio Platforms is a significant arm of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India. While specific details on the number of shares to be offered and the size of the offering remain unrevealed, market experts speculate a 10% share-sale could be on the horizon. Jio Platforms boasts prominent investors like Google and Meta, underscoring a strong culture of tech innovation.

The announcement coincides with a vibrant market environment, where 50 companies have listed so far this year. As Reliance Industries gears up for Jio's public listing, analysts forecast its enterprise valuation to be between USD 136-154 billion, potentially setting new records in global investment circles.

