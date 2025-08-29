Left Menu

Jio Platforms Gears Up for Record-Setting IPO in 2026

Jio Platforms, part of Reliance Industries, is set to launch a historic IPO by mid-2026, as announced by Chairman Mukesh Ambani. While specifics on shares and size remain undisclosed, experts predict it may surpass previous records. Jio emphasizes technological innovation and partnerships with giants like Google and Meta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 19:39 IST
Jio Platforms Gears Up for Record-Setting IPO in 2026
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Platforms, under the umbrella of Reliance Industries, has announced plans for a groundbreaking initial public offering by the first half of 2026. Company Chairman Mukesh Ambani unveiled these plans, potentially marking the largest IPO in Indian history, sparking widespread anticipation among investors.

Currently, Jio Platforms is a significant arm of Reliance Industries, the most valuable company in India. While specific details on the number of shares to be offered and the size of the offering remain unrevealed, market experts speculate a 10% share-sale could be on the horizon. Jio Platforms boasts prominent investors like Google and Meta, underscoring a strong culture of tech innovation.

The announcement coincides with a vibrant market environment, where 50 companies have listed so far this year. As Reliance Industries gears up for Jio's public listing, analysts forecast its enterprise valuation to be between USD 136-154 billion, potentially setting new records in global investment circles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vasai-Virar's Legal Crackdown: 141 Unsafe Buildings to be Razed

Vasai-Virar's Legal Crackdown: 141 Unsafe Buildings to be Razed

 India
2
Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment

Thomas Tuchel's Regret Over 'Repulsive' Comment

 United Kingdom
3
Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

Tragic Teen Murder in Nagpur: A Shocking Crime

 India
4
India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

India's Economic Prospects Amid Tariff Challenges and GST Optimism

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025