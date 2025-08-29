British Airways Launches Student Travel Assistance for Indian Scholars

British Airways has introduced a specialized service designed to aid students traveling from India to London. This move comes as part of the airline's commitment to facilitate student travel from five key Indian airports. With 56 weekly flights, British Airways is set to streamline journeys for students heading to the UK for their studies.

The 'Student Travel Assistance' service aims to provide comprehensive support to students embarking on international travel. Available from August 29, 2025, to October 31, 2025, this service will cover Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

The initiative aligns with the upcoming academic term, ensuring students will have a reliable and efficient travel option as they prepare to commence their studies in the United Kingdom. British Airways' latest venture underscores its strategic focus on enhancing student travel experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)