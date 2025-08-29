Himachal Entrepreneurship Push: Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana Continues
Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan confirmed the continuation of the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, which encourages entrepreneurship by granting financial support and skill development. Over three years, 3,373 individuals benefited, alongside subsidies for 7,764. Start-ups and Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan Yojana also received support, with ongoing applications considered.
In a recent address, Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan assured that the Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojana, promoting entrepreneurship and self-employment among youth, will persist. New cases under this initiative will be considered once existing ones are resolved, fostering ongoing support for budding entrepreneurs.
The state government has designed the scheme to provide financial assistance, subsidies, and skill enhancement for aspiring business owners. During a speech in the state assembly, Industries Minister Chauhan highlighted the scheme's impact over the past three years, with 3,373 individuals benefitting, while subsidies reached 7,764 individuals.
Additionally, Chauhan responded to queries from opposition and ruling party members, underscoring support extended to other initiatives such as the Start-ups Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan Yojana. Notably, 4,253 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Yojana received complete subsidies, while some applications submitted this year await approval.
