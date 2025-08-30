Swift Restoration Mandated for Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken proactive measures to address the disruption caused by landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. On Saturday, he conducted a comprehensive review to assess the damage.

Heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides in the Udhampur-Ramban region, resulting in the closure of the highway for vehicular traffic. Chief Minister Abdullah chaired a meeting to discuss strategies for swift restoration of NH-44 and other affected roads to ensure smooth transportation of essential supplies.

Emphasizing the importance of inter-departmental coordination, Abdullah directed officials to keep the public informed and address any emerging needs promptly. This approach aims to alleviate the impact on the Valley and remote areas, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of goods and movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)