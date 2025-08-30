Left Menu

Swift Restoration Mandated for Jammu-Srinagar Highway

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reviewed the condition of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway after heavy rains caused landslides. He directed authorities to ensure swift restoration and smooth traffic flow, emphasizing the importance of coordination among departments for timely updates and response to public needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-08-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 15:29 IST
Swift Restoration Mandated for Jammu-Srinagar Highway
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken proactive measures to address the disruption caused by landslides on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. On Saturday, he conducted a comprehensive review to assess the damage.

Heavy rains have triggered multiple landslides in the Udhampur-Ramban region, resulting in the closure of the highway for vehicular traffic. Chief Minister Abdullah chaired a meeting to discuss strategies for swift restoration of NH-44 and other affected roads to ensure smooth transportation of essential supplies.

Emphasizing the importance of inter-departmental coordination, Abdullah directed officials to keep the public informed and address any emerging needs promptly. This approach aims to alleviate the impact on the Valley and remote areas, ensuring an uninterrupted flow of goods and movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

India Launches First Tempered Glass Factory in Partnership with US Firm

 Global
2
VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

VVIP Movement Tightens Security in Noida

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

Tragic Encounter: Man Killed by Wild Elephant in Nilgiris

 India
4
Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

Maratha Quota: Government Challenges and Activist Demands

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025