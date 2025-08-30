Left Menu

Trade Concessions to US: A Threat to Indian Sovereignty

Forum for Trade Justice warns against granting concessions to the US in agriculture and dairy under a trade pact, highlighting potential long-term impacts on local farmers and India's agro-biodiversity. The organization also expresses concerns over potential changes in patent laws affecting India's generic medicine industry.

The Forum for Trade Justice has raised concerns about India's potential concessions to the US in agriculture and dairy sectors under a trade pact. The organization warns of long-term disruptions for local farmers and India's agro-biodiversity.

In current free trade agreement negotiations, US demands could force changes in India's policies, impacting the nation's sovereignty, according to an open letter from the organization. The US has reportedly requested duty-free access to Indian markets in return for reducing tariffs on Indian exports.

Additionally, the organization highlights potential changes in domestic patent laws, possibly affecting India's generic medicine industry, which could lead to increased healthcare costs for the poor.

