Trade Concessions to US: A Threat to Indian Sovereignty

The Forum for Trade Justice has raised concerns about India's potential concessions to the US in agriculture and dairy sectors under a trade pact. The organization warns of long-term disruptions for local farmers and India's agro-biodiversity.

In current free trade agreement negotiations, US demands could force changes in India's policies, impacting the nation's sovereignty, according to an open letter from the organization. The US has reportedly requested duty-free access to Indian markets in return for reducing tariffs on Indian exports.

Additionally, the organization highlights potential changes in domestic patent laws, possibly affecting India's generic medicine industry, which could lead to increased healthcare costs for the poor.