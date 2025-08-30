Trade Concessions to US: A Threat to Indian Sovereignty
Forum for Trade Justice warns against granting concessions to the US in agriculture and dairy under a trade pact, highlighting potential long-term impacts on local farmers and India's agro-biodiversity. The organization also expresses concerns over potential changes in patent laws affecting India's generic medicine industry.
- Country:
- India
The Forum for Trade Justice has raised concerns about India's potential concessions to the US in agriculture and dairy sectors under a trade pact. The organization warns of long-term disruptions for local farmers and India's agro-biodiversity.
In current free trade agreement negotiations, US demands could force changes in India's policies, impacting the nation's sovereignty, according to an open letter from the organization. The US has reportedly requested duty-free access to Indian markets in return for reducing tariffs on Indian exports.
Additionally, the organization highlights potential changes in domestic patent laws, possibly affecting India's generic medicine industry, which could lead to increased healthcare costs for the poor.
ALSO READ
Navigating Turbulence: India's Strategy to Combat US Tariffs
Mentha Oil Crisis: Tariffs Threaten Indian Industry's Survival
Delhi Traders Rally Against US Tariffs Impacting Bilateral Trade
Appeals court finds President Trump's sweeping tariffs unconstitutional but leaves them in place for now, reports AP.
US-India Relations Strain Over Russian Oil and Tariffs